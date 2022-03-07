IIT Jodhpur inks MoU with Rajasthan Govt. and Jodhpur City Knowledge and Innovation Foundation, to develop AIOT system and technologies

The collaboration aims to facilitate the creation of AIOT technologies by start-ups, MSME, faculty, and students in a wide range of applications.

The Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur has signed an MoU with the Jodhpur City Knowledge and Innovation Foundation (JCKIF) and RajCOMP Info Services Ltd. (RISL), a Government of Rajasthan undertaking, to establish a joint venture for the development of Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIOT) system and technology.

As a part of the agreement signed in February 2022, AIOT systems will be designed, developed, prototyped, tested, and produced at the Technology Park of IIT Jodhpur. The proposed ecosystem complements the Government of India’s initiative on Semiconductor Mission as well as local policies in Rajasthan.

The collaboration aims to facilitate the creation of AIOT technologies by start-ups, MSME, faculty, and students in a wide range of applications which includes industry water, healthcare, agriculture, transportation, infrastructure, energy, environment, surveillance and security.

The agreement was jointly signed by professor Santanu Chaudhury, director, IIT Jodhpur, G S Toteja, CEO, Jodhpur City Knowledge and Innovation Foundation, and Shri Sandesh Nayak, IAS, commissioner and joint secretary, Department of Information Technology and Communication (DoITC), Rajasthan and managing director, RajComp Info Services Ltd.

“Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) is the new-age technology that is transforming healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, and all industrial domains. The AIOT Innovation Hub at IIT Jodhpur will provide an impetus to the growth of this industry in Rajasthan as well as India. This is aligned with the Semiconductor Mission of the Government of India.” said professor Chaudhury.

Commenting on the partnership, Nayak said, “The joint venture will prove to be a milestone in the development of the state. The combination of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IOT) can be utilized in the better implementation of public welfare projects across various sectors. It will be beneficial for the start-up ecosystem in Rajasthan as well.”

The collaborators claim that AIOT Innovation Hub at IIT Jodhpur has its unique feature of use-case-driven and systems-based approach, utilizing advances in AI and IoT to design the end system with commercial success as the key performance indicator.

