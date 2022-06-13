IIT Jodhpur in collaboration with AIIMS offers MedTech programs for integrating technology and medicine

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur has collaborated with All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Jodhpur to offer master’s, master’s-PhD and PhD programs in medical technologies. The collaboration aims to provide students to work under the joint guidance of faculty from both the institution. The last date to apply for the course is June 15 2022. The course is scheduled to commence in July 2022.

The programme aims to provide a common platform for doctors and engineers, fostering knowledge sharing and innovation. Students will have the flexibility to pursue academic and research interests on subject combinations designed as core subjects, flexible electives and innovation, entrepreneurship oriented research projects.

“The manner in which genomics and AI have transformed precision oncology, I can foresee lots of new medical technology applications that will transform patient care,” Dr Nirmal Raut, Medical Oncologist, said.

To pursue the course, the applicant must qualify for the written test and interview conducted jointly by IIT Jodhpur and AIIMS Jodhpur. According to the institute, the course work is followed by a project enabling the creation of a futuristic device and protocol.

