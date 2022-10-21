IIT Jodhpur partners with DRDO to set up DRDO-Industry-Academia Centre of Excellence

Indian Institution of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to set up a DRDO-Industry-Academia Centre of Excellence at IIT Jodhpur (DIA – COE, IIT Jodhpur) on October 20 2022, as per an official statement. According to it, the agreement was exchanged between Santanu Chaudhary, director, IIT Jodhpur, and secretary, DRDO, at Gandhinagar in presence of Rajnath Singh, defence minister, Government of India.

“The MoU provides a significant opportunity to create an alliance between DRDO, IIT Jodhpur and industries to develop technology for making India self-reliant in defence technologies not only today but also to facilitate development of futuristic technologies for the world, driven completely by the practical needs of the modern battlefield,” Chaudhary said.

As a part of the partnership, with funding by DRDO, the Centre of Excellence at IIT Jodhpur aims to carry out directed research in verticals as identified jointly by both the bodies. “The research will be carried out by the faculty members and students of IIT Jodhpur in collaboration with different laboratories of DRDO as well as industry and other academic or research institutes,” it said.

Furthermore, the Centre of Excellence will primarily pursue directed research in the identified verticals including Desert Welfare Technologie,Futuristic Omni Mobility Systems, Artificial Intelligence for Information and Wargaming Technologies.

