IIT Jodhpur develops metal 3D printer for aerospace, defence, and general engineering applications

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur has developed a metal 3D printer based on the Direct Energy Deposition (DED) technology with the objective is to reduce the cost of Metal 3D printers and attract a broader range of users. All the parts used in the device are made in India, said the institution.

According to the institution, the printer developed is suitable for repairing and adding additional material to existing components. Hence, it is ideal for printing fully functional parts for a range of industries, like aerospace, defence, automotive, oil and gas, and general engineering, among others.

The machine can print 3D parts with metal powders made in India. The team at IIT Jodhpur has developed this machine’s tool path planning software and coaxial nozzle. It also has in-situ monitoring technologies which constantly monitor the melt pool temperature and clad thickness during the additive manufacturing process.

“The small success of this research has given great hope to our team to undertake new endeavours. Moreover, it will further strengthen the trust placed on our team and organization by the funding agencies and industry that are assisting our current research and will be assisting us in the future,” Ravi K R, associate professor, department of metallurgical and materials engineering, IIT Jodhpur, said

The project has been funded by the Technology Development & Transfer (TDT) Division, Department of Science and Technology (DST). Other academic and industrial collaborating partners are PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore, PSG Industrial Institute, Coimbatore and VectraForm Engineering Solutions, Coimbatore.

