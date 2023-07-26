IIT Jodhpur conducts workshop on ‘Implementation of NEP’.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur aims to embrace the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and take proactive measures to integrate them into its curriculum. The institute is thoroughly assessing its current programmes, aiming to lay a robust foundation for the implementation of NEP 2020 directives, according to an official release.

Furthermore, IIT Jodhpur has initiated the establishment of new interdisciplinary and cross-disciplinary academic entities, including schools, centres and interdisciplinary research platforms. These initiatives embody the essence of NEP in both academics and research at the institute, the release mentioned.

To provide students with even more flexibility, in line with the vision of NEP 2020, IIT Jodhpur already offers multiple exit options from programmes and facilitates smooth transitions between different programmes. Emphasising multidisciplinarity, the institute now presents blended programmes like BS in Physics (with specialisation) and BS in Chemistry (with specialisation). These programmes align perfectly with the principles of the NEP, as per the release.

A Five-Day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on “Pedagogy and Technology-enabled Learning” was organised by the institution from July 19-23. IIT Jodhpur claims that this programme brought together global academia and industry experts to offer insights into pedagogy and technology-enabled learning. It benefited new faculty members and doctoral students interested in academia. The FDP featured 12 speakers from India and abroad who conducted 17 sessions covering diverse topics like learning sciences, pedagogical strategies, technology integration in the classroom, AR-VR and gamification for learning, assessment strategies, instructional design and educational data analytics, it added.