IIT Jodhpur collaborates with WhizHack Technologies to launch Centre of Excellence in cyber-physical systems

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur, in collaboration with WhizHack Technologies Private Limited, has launched a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in cyber-physical systems security at the IIT Jodhpur Technology Park on June 9th, 2022. The CoE aims to create research infrastructure to develop concepts to detect, predict, and mitigate attacks on cyber-physical systems.

As per an official statement, the objectives of the collaboration are to produce software IPs to detect, classify, and mitigate advanced cyber-attacks, including zero-day attacks on critical infrastructure in India, to create large scale training programs on cyber-physical systems, and to market software products and trainings that are made in India across the world.

According to Professor Santanu Chaudhury, director, IIT Jodhpur, the biggest cyber security challenge faced by India, present and future, is attacks on cyber-physical systems including waterways, energy, railways, smart city, defence, and telecom networks. “We are researching paradigms in cyber-physical system security, and along with WhizHack, we want to productise our research in solving complex problems through locally-built solutions,” Chaudhury said.

According to a 2022 Gartner study, cyber-attacks on organisations in critical infrastructure sectors rose by a dramatic 3,900% between 2013 and 2020. Gartner Security and risk leaders have ranked the Internet of Things (IoT) and cyber-physical systems as top concerns for the next three to five years.

