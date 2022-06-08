IIT Jodhpur collaborates with iHub Drishti Foundation, starts new MTech programme in AR/VR

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur, in collaboration with iHub Drishti Foundation, the Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) has started a part-time online MTech programme in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) for the semester commencing 2022-23.

As a part of the programme, students will be provided hands-on experience in AR/VR tools available at the Institute, an official statement noted. Registration for application to the course is open till 17th June 2022.

The programme aims to impart knowledge, and analytical and experimental research skills to solve AR and VR systems problems. “The course will be taught and executed by a team of experts across the country including experts from industry,” Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur, said.

According to the institute, the MTech programme aims to provide interdisciplinary learning opportunities to participate in advanced technology areas. Candidates can apply for the course at the official website of iHub Drishti Foundation.

