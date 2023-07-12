IIT Jodhpur and Zoological Survey of India collaborates for zoological research and climate change study.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur and the Zoological Survey of India have joined forces to collaborate on the collection, analysis, and dissemination of data pertaining to faunal specimens in the field of science. The partnership aims to facilitate joint fieldwork expeditions to identify the fauna of the thar ecoregion, according to an official release.

Furthermore, it seeks to develop models for understanding climate change based on ecosystem phenomics. Through this association, the organisations will also undertake specific research projects together and organise capacity-building workshops in the fields of Systematic Zoology and Conservation. These efforts are aimed at ensuring the long-term conservation of animal genetic resources in the Thar region, the release mentioned.

“This collaboration will lead to this growth of science in a multidisciplinary sense across the country using AI and Data Science as well as various aspects of engineering and technology which is going on to enhance the efforts in terms of conservation of flora and fauna of the country. It’s the commitment of IIT Jodhpur to work towards bringing in new technologies and innovations in the space of conservation biology and trying to identify and build up this kind of repository not only in physical space but also in digital space as a huge implication and positive consequences for scientific development,” Santanu Chaudhury, director, IIT Jodhpur, said.