IIT JEE Main result 2018: How to check Joint Entrance Examination results at jeemain.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

IIT JEE Main result 2018: The Computer-Based Mode (Online) Examination was conducted on April 15 and 16.

IIT JEE Main result 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to soon announce the result of one of the toughest entrace exams today at jeemain.nic.in. The Joint Entrance Examination Mains examination is the first step for admission to the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) in the country. Candidates who had appeared for the test can visit the official website of JEE Mains as soon as the result link has been activated by the board. This year, the Computer-Based Mode (Online) Examination was conducted on April 15 and 16, while the offline paper was conducted on April 8.

The Central Board of Secondary Education annually conducts the JEE Mains examination, a national-level exam conducted every year for admission to Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology programmes at top technical institutions. The scores of JEE Mains are accepted for admission by the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) among others.

IIT JEE Main result 2018: Websites to check results-

The results for JEE Main will be available on the official website of Joint Entrance Examination at jeemain.nic.in.

Since the examination is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education, candidates can check their results at cbseresults.nic.in also.

IIT JEE Main result 2018: How to check-

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE mains at jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: Once you enter the home page of the website click on the ‘JEE mains 2018 Results’ link

Step 3: Now enter your application number, Date of birth and security pin

Step 4: Press log in to view your Results

Step 5: Check your result and save the same for future