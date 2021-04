IIT JEE (Main) 2021 April session postponed! NTA says revised dates to be announced later

Representative image

April session for JEE (Main) 2021 has been postponed. It was scheduled for 27th, 28th & 30th April. Revised dates to be announced later and at least 15 days prior to the exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said today. The first two sessions have already been completed in February and March.

(To be updated)

