IIT-JEE exams: Delay in exams can turn this year into zero academic year, says IIT Delhi Director

Even as many state governments are approaching the Apex Court with a plea to postpone the IIT-JEE and NEET examinations, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao has come in support of conducting the exam and has said that further postponement of the exams can negatively impact the career of lakhs of students, the Indian Express reported. Writing on social media website Facebook, Rao said that more than 6 months of the students’ academic year have already been lost and further delay can turn this year into a zero academic year.

Adding that the delay in holding the exams can pose serious repurcussions for the IIT academic calanders for the present year students he said that he was unable to see how the educational institutions would be able to run two batches together. Apart from expressing the challenges that the delay could pose to the career and academic calendars of the institutions, he further said that the uncertainty in the exam dates was also adding to the woes of the students. He also said that he has received a very large number of emails from students inquiring about the final dates of the exam.

To the possibility of many students failing to appear if the exams are conducted on the scheduled dates, Rao said that the IIT-JEE exam is now held multiple times in a year and the students who don’t appear this time can write the exam after six months. Adding that the last postponement of the exams had helped the institutions better for this time, Rao said that the exams should be conducted by following all Covid-19 precautions and social distancing norms. He further said that Covid-19 would not go away in the next 6 months to 1 year time and the country cannot remain in the perpetual lockdown mode.

IIT-JEE entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 27 while its result will be declared on October 5 as per the latest schedule.