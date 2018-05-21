IIT JEE Advanced Exam 2018: Question Paper to be released soon by IIT Kanpur; results expected on this date

Reports suggest that IIT Kanpur is expected to release the JEE Advanced result on June 10, 2018.

IIT JEE Advanced Exam 2018: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will be releasing the Question Paper 1, 2 soon on its official website- jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance examination for the top technical institution in the country can visit the official website of JEE Advanced to check the same. The official website currently shows a message saying, “Coming soon… JEE (Advanced) 2018 Question Paper 1, JEE (Advanced) 2018 Question Paper 2.” Along with this, reports suggest that IIT Kanpur is expected to release the JEE Advanced result on June 10, 2018.

It further says- For Numerical-Answer-Type questions, the numerical VALUE entered by the candidate will be evaluated. All such answers will be evaluated by checking whether the answer entered by the candidate falls within a range of two values, with or without including the upper and lower values of the range depending on the question. Some examples:

1) If an answer is the integer 11 (Eleven), all answers entered as 11, 11.0 or 11.00 will be correct.

2) If an answer is exactly the number 11.5 (Eleven-point-five), all answers entered as 11.5 or 11.50 will be correct.

3) If an answer is the number 11.367777777…, all answers entered within a specified range, for example, 11.36 to 11.37 (this range is shown for illustration purposes only) will be correct. Thus both answers 11.36 and 11.37 will be correct.’

The fully computer-based test for JEE Advanced was conducted across centres on May 20, 2018.

JEE Advance 2018: Other Important details for candidates-