The IIT-Bombay declared the results for the JEE Advanced 2022 exam at 10:00 am on Sunday, Sept 11. Candidates can check their marks by logging on to the official website – jeeadv.ac.in. The final answer keys will also be available shortly.

To check your scores, candidates will have to enter the 7-digit roll number, date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format, and the 10-digit phone number that they used while registering for JEE (Advanced). Tentative seat allocation will start from September 12, Monday.

The exam was conducted in two shifts on August 28th. The first one was from 9 am to 12 pm, and the second one was from 2 pm to 5:30 pm. After the first shift, candidates were given access to copies of their answers at 10 am on September 1. The official website of the institute released the answer keys on September 3. The candidates had until 5 pm on September 4 to raise objections for answer keys. The final answer key arrives today.

The online registration for the Architecture Aptitude Test 2022 also began at 10:00 am on September 11. Those who wish to register for the AAT can do so through the website of the institute, which is www.jee.ac.in. To log in, candidates must go to the home page of the website and click on the link provided. They will then have to enter their details such as their mobile number, date of birth, and their advanced registration number.

This year, a total of 16,598 seats are available in all the 23 IITs across the country, a marginal increase in the number of seats from last year. There are additionally 1,567 supernumerary seats that are for female candidates. The admission process for the various technology institutes in the country will begin on September 12 onwards.

Meanwhile, an array of new courses were introduced by different branches of IITs Some of these include a variety of engineering courses in electrical and computer engineering from BSc in Programming and Data Science at IIT-Madras and M. Tech in Electric Mobility and MS(R) in Transportation Safety and Injury Prevention at IIT-Delhi to M. Tech in Electric Transportation at IIT-Mandi. In addition, students can choose from a wide range of courses in transportation safety and injury prevention.