IIT-JEE Advanced 2019 result announced at jeeadv.ac.in: Check list of toppers, other details here

IIT Advanced Result 2019: The wait is over for thousands of candidates today with the IIT-JEE Advanced 2019 result declared today. The answer key is however yet to be announced. Once it is released, candidates can check answer keys at official website jeeadv.ac.in. A tentative answer key was earlier released on June 4, Candidates have also been given a week's time to raise their objections. Candidates require to get 10 per cent marks in every subject and an aggregate score of 30 percent marks overall in order to pass JEE Advanced. This year, as many as 1,61,319 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced). Out of them, a total of 38,705 candidates qualified . Of them, 5,356 are female. Ballarpur's Kartikey Chandresh Gupta topped tha Common Rank List (CRL) in JEE (Advanced) 2019. He got 346 marks out of the total of 372 marks. Shabnam Sahay of Madhapur is the topper among female candidates with CRL 10. She scored 308 out of 372 marks. How to download answer key 1. Candidates may visit official website jeeadv.ac.in 2. After clicking on website, they may click on link \u2018answer key 2019\u2019 3. Now, they may log-in using registreation number. 4. Once this process is done, answer key will appear. Candidates may now download their answer key and keep it for future use. It is the second leg of the examination for admission to the IITs, India's premiere institutes. The first test was JEE Main that was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). While 2.5 lakhs students qualified for the exam this year, only 1.65 lakh candidates registered for Advanced.