IIT JEE Advanced 2018: Important update for aspirants of various Indian Institutes of Technology and other colleges

JEE Advanced 2018: The registration deadline for the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) has been extended by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur at jeeadv.ac.in. candidates who are yet to apply for the exam can visit the official website now. The official website of the board currently shows a message saying, “The registration deadline is extended to 10:00 hrs (IST) on Tuesday 8th May 2018. There will be NO FURTHER extension of this deadline. Candidates (qualified through JEE Main 2018 or Foreign candidates) interested in appearing for JEE(Adv)2018 must complete their registration before the deadline. Non-registered or partially registered candidates after the above deadline will NOT be permitted to appear in JEE(Adv)2018 for any reason.”

Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note in order to apply for the exam-

JEE Advanced 2018 schedule-

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board (JAB) 2018 is all set to conduct the JEE (Advanced) 2018 on May 20. he examination consists of two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2, each of three hours duration and will be held as per the following schedule:

Paper-1: Session 1- 20-May-2018, from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Paper-2: Session 2- 20-May-2018, from 14:00 PM to 17:00 PM

JEE Advanced 2018: Steps how to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Now click on the link that says ‘jeeadv.nic.in/jeeadvapp/root/loginpage.aspx’

Step 3: Now proceed to register online

Step 4: Read the instructions and enter all the details required

Step 5: Complete the form and download the confirmation page

JEE Advanced 2018 Eligibility-

All the candidates must fulfil all the eligibility criteria mentioned below:

Criterion 1 – Performance in JEE (Main) 2018

Criterion 2 – Age limit

Criterion 3 – Number of attempts

Criterion 4 – Appearance in Class XII (or equivalent) examination

Criterion 5 – Earlier admission at IITs