IIT-JEE 2019: This app now allows students to take mock online tests

By: | Published: November 18, 2018 2:22 PM

With the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main going online from 2019, leading digital learning solutions provider Extramarks Education has introduced in its "IIT-JEETest Prep App" exhaustive practice papers designed to simulate the actual exam climate for the students.

With the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main going online from 2019, leading digital learning solutions provider Extramarks Education has introduced in its “IIT-JEETest Prep App” exhaustive practice papers designed to simulate the actual exam climate for the students. The JEE Main, which will be conducted by the National Testing Agency from 2019 onwards, is applicable for admission to premier institutes such as NITs (National Institute of Technology) and IIITs (Indian Institute of Technology).

“Experts and educators with proven test records have been brought on board to create and curate practice and mock test papers. We’ve been very meticulous while shaping our IIT-JEE app, keeping up with the current changes and needs,” Atul Kulshrestha, Chairman and Managing Director, Extramarks Education, said in a statement on Sunday.

Among the salient features of the app is a national-level weekly test series, which will give students an instant performance analysis, along with their national peer ranking.

There is a set of mock tests, previous years papers and completely customisable chapter-wise tests, through which students can further strengthen their exam preparedness.

“The technology platform developed by Extramarks identifies areas of strength and improvement in a student’s performance, thus bridging learning gaps and ensuring mastery over concepts, and helping students crack an effective exam strategy,” Kulshrestha said.

