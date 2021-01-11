IIT-JAM Entrance 2021: Admit card 2021 to be released today, check how to download and other details

Over one month after the exam has been conducted the result of the exam is expected to be declared by March 20, according to the released schedule.

In a recent development, the admit card for the Joint Admissions Test (JAM) 2021 has been released. The entrance is conducted for the selection of students into the Master’s Programme at IITs, IISc, IISERs and other higher education institutions across the country. According to an Indian Express report, the admit cards will be released online today. All candidates who have filled the application form for the entrance exam and are willing to sit in the exam can download their admit card from the official website of the Indian Institute of Science- jam.iisc.ac.in.

The exam conducting responsibility for the year 2021 has been entrusted with the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. According to the schedule released by the IISc, the JAM entrance exam will be conducted on February 14 this year. The examination is going to be conducted in two sessions on the day. While the session 1 will consist of biotechnology, mathematical science, and physics, the session 2 will conduct the exams of Chemistry, Economics, Geology and Mathematics. Over one month after the exam has been conducted the result of the exam is expected to be declared by March 20, according to the released schedule.

How to Download the Admit Card

Students will need to visit jam.iisc.ac.in. Upon reaching the homepage, students will need to look for the option that leads them towards the admit card window. After the candidates have clicked on the link to download the JAM 2021 admit card, students will be redirected to a different page. The candidates will be asked to insert their registration number which they must have received at the time of filling the application form for the exam. Upon filling the registration number, candidates will be directed to their admit card. Candidates are advised to not only save the digital copy of their admit card but also get hold of its multiple printouts.