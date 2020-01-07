IIT JAM admit card out- check how to download, exam pattern

While the first session will be from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, the next session will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

IIT JAM admit card: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released admit cards for candidates appearing for Joint Admissions test for Masters programmes (JAM). While the exam is scheduled to take place on February 9, the result will be out on March 20. Candidates may collect their admit cards through official website jam.iitk.ac.in.

The exam will be held in two sessions. While the first session will be from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, the next session will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Exam pattern

The exam will be conducted in six subjects in objective type format which will have numerical answer type (NAT), multiple-choice questions (MCQ) and multiple selection questions (MSQ). A Biological science paper has been discontinued.

How to download admit cards

1. Candidates may first visit the official website jam.iitkgp.ac.in.

2. After clicking on the homepage, candidates may click on the link ‘candidates can download JAM 2019 admit card by click here.’

3. Now, a new window will come on the screen.

4. Applicants may now log in with the help of their registration numbers.

5. Soon, the admit card will appear on the screen.

6. Candidates are now advised to take out the print of the admit card for future use.

The JAM score that candidates get after appearing in the exam is also used in the admission for other centrally funded institutes like IISER, IIEST Shibpur, NITs, SLIET Punjab among others.

Since 2004, IIT-Kanpur has been conducting the Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) for admissions in MSc-PhD Dual Degree, Joint MSc-PhD, and Integrated PhD degree programmes and MSc (Four Semesters).