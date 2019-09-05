IIT-JAM 2020: Registration starts from today – check how to apply, other details

IIT-JAM 2020: The exam will be held on February 9 and the result will be declared on March 20.

IIT-JAM 2020: The registration process for Joint Admissions Test for master degree programmes has been started by Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur. Those wish to take admission may register for the test through official website jam.iitk.ac.in. The last date to submit an online application and required documents are October 8. The date for the mock test has not been announced.

The candidates may note that the exam will have objective type questions. It will also have multiple-choice questions, numerical answer type as well as multiple selection questions. Those applying will also have to pay a fee of Rs 1500 for one test paper, while Rs 2,100 for both the test papers. The fee for female candidates is Rs 750 whereas those candidates in the reserved category will have to pay Rs 1050.

The exam will be held in two sessions. While the exam in the first session will be held from 9:30 am to 12: 30 pm, the second session of the exam will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The test papers in the first session are Biotechnology (BT), Mathematical Statistics (MS) and Physics (PH), while subjects in the second session are Chemistry (CY), Geology (GG) and Mathematics (MA). The first exam list will be announced on June 1, the second exam list will be declared on June 16.

The exam will be held on February 9 and the result will be declared on March 20. Selected candidates will be able to fill up their application forms for admission in JAM 20 from April 9 to April 22.

The last and final list of admission will be declared on June 29. The admission process for JAM 20 will close on July 3.