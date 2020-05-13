IIT, IIIT, NIT Admissions 2020 counselling: Only six rounds this year? Here’s what a report says

IIT Delhi is the organising institute for the JEE (Advanced) this year.

IIT, NIT Admissions 2020: As the coronavirus pandemic has upset the entrance exam schedules all over the country, premier engineering institutes could hold only six rounds of counselling this year. According to a report in IE, around 40,000 seats in premier institutes like IITs, IIITs and NITs will be filled over six rounds, the proposal for which was floated by IIT Delhi, the organising institute for the JEE (Advanced) this year. The report further stated that during the normal course of events, all Centre-funded technical institutes admit students over joint counselling held in seven rounds.

The report added that the proposal, which was mooted this week, has been sent for the approval of the Joint Implementation Committee, which consists of the JEE chairmen of all the IITs. If all the IITs accept the proposal, it would be sent to the Central Seat Allocation Board, which is the committee coordinating the joint admissions for these institutions.

IIT Delhi has also given some other suggestions apart from the reduction in the number of counselling rounds. The institute suggested that the results of JEE (Advanced) this year, which is scheduled for August 23, should be announced within a week of the exam instead of the usual two weeks.

The report further said that according to IIT Delhi, the less number of times and less time taken for announcing the results would allow the premier institutions to start classes for the incoming batch by October, even though during the normal course of events, classes in most IITs start at the end of July. Moreover, the report stated that the suggestion was put forth by the institute by analysing data of counselling over the last two years, according to which, the seventh round of counselling was not very significant in terms of filling up of the seats.

Earlier, the University Grants Commission had released a tentative schedule which said that colleges should ideally start classes for the incoming batch in the next academic year by September, but this would be impossible for the IITs to implement as the exam schedule has been delayed by three months due to the pandemic and the consequent lockdown.