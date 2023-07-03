IIT Hyderabad’s Open to All Teaching courses allow working professionals to learn remotely

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad’s offering Open to All Teaching [OAT], a remote learning opportunity for working professionals from different organisations, faculty members, and students from various colleges- aims to establish the institute as a global knowledge centre. The institute aims to extend its technical education beyond the confines of traditional classrooms and provides access to select courses remotely through online mode.

This initiative will enable reskilling and upskilling in new-age technologies, contributing to India’s growth story and addressing the demand for skilled human resources, an official release said. The initiative also addresses the limited availability of the physical infrastructure required for hybrid courses, it added.

IIT Hyderabad has implemented a set of criteria to prioritiSe the course offerings, giving preference to unique courses, faculty expertise, and expected registrations. “We believe in making quality learning accessible to all towards inclusive growth. The Open to All Teaching (OAT) approach will enable us to reach a wider audience and create a global knowledge centre that contributes to both individual growth and the overall development of our nation,” B S Murty, director, IITH, said.

These courses will be live streamed from classrooms of regular courses taught at IITH. This will serve an opportunity for the participants to interact directly with the course instructors in real-time, helping them to make the lectures more dynamic, engaging, and highly interactive between the participant and the course instructors, Umashankar B, chair, Center for Continuing Education (CCE), stated.

The Open to All Teaching consists of 12 courses which will be offered starting August 2023 cycle. The fees of per course is Rs 10,000 plus GST. Upon completion of course learners will be awarded certificate of completion. The last day to apply for the courses is July 14, 2023. Students can get more information about each course on the official website – https://cce.iith.ac.in/Open-to-All-Teaching/