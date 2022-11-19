IIT Hyderabad in partnership with SVYRI announces MRD-Heritage Research Fellowships for PhD in Heritage Science and Technology

IIT Hyderabad (IITH) has signed a memorandum of understanding with SVYRI to launch the Mahayogini Rajyalakshmi Devi Heritage Research fellowships for PhD in Heritage Science and Technology, as per an official statement. Further, the MRD scholars will draw an enhanced fellowship of Rs 75,000 per month, and the fellowship will also fund travel to an international conference to present results in relevant fora.

According to the statement, the proposed research will be in any area of science and technology, as applied to intangible or tangible Indic heritage, such as yoga, ayurveda, music, dance, language, arts, architecture or sculpture at the Department of Heritage Science and Technology (HST) at IITH.

“Robust, empirically quantifiable research in the frontier areas of Heritage assets will create strong commercial interest in Indic resources such as ayurveda, and yoga. It is important to perform research of the highest quality and publish in well-regarded fora, and IITH will strive to create a benchmark in the area of Heritage Research,” B S Murty, director, IITH, said.

“From Yoga to Ayurveda, tourism, language, music, sports and archaeological sites are all extremely valuable and hold the key to building people’s livelihoods. It is very important to unlock the value of heritage assets through robust science and technology efforts,” Mohan Raghavan, Head of Department, HST at IITH, said. Applications are open year-round but will be processed two times a year.

