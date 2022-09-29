IIT Hyderabad partners with CSU  to offer a certificate programme in Sanskrit

IIT Hyderabad has established a Non-Formal Sanskrit Education Center (NFSE) under the guidance of Central Sanskrit University (CSU), New Delhi, an official statement said. According to the statement, the centre is hosting Prathama-diksha by CSU, an introductory Sanskrit course on the IITH campus, and everyone including students, faculty, staff, family of faculty/staff, and even people outside IITH are allowed to join.

Furthermore, the course is the prerequisite for the dvitiya-diksha, a diploma course. The certificate course at IITH aims to focus on a graded learning method, with flexibility where the students can decide their pace and joining.

As per the statement, there are no prerequisites for joining the course. The course is scheduled to start this October and classes will be held at the IITH campus based on the convenience of participants. Interested candidates can get more details on the official website.

“IITH has established a Department of Heritage Science and Technology (HST) and Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) Cell, which is under the aegis of the department of HST, has been established to nurture an awareness of the traditional Indian Knowledge Systems (shaastras) in the IITH community,” B S Murty, director, IITH, said.

He further added that the prime focus of IKS@IITH is to discover the knowledge in the traditional Indian Systems, carrying out research on the scientific aspects of it and disseminating the outcomes to the world.

