IIT Hyderabad witnesses 508 placement offers in phase I

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad has announced that it has witnessed 508 offers including 54 international offers, made from 144 companies during phase-1 of campus placements held between December 1-7, 2022, as per an official statement. Further, it added that the recruitment process was held in hybrid mode. Over 700 students have registered for placements across departments this year.

According to the statement,until now, for phase-1 of placements, a total of 13 international companies have registered, compared with about 12 international companies in phase 1 and 2 of 2021-22. In addition, 54 international offers were made in phase I, which is higher than the previous year’s international offers, that is 46 offers in both phase 1 and 2.

The first graduating batch of BTech in the AI department at IITH has seen an 82 % placement within the 1st week of the placement process. The number of students opting for semester-long internships has also increased to 51 this year as compared to 33 last year, it added.

In addition, the prominent hiring sectors included core engineering, IT and software, finance and consulting. The highest package is 63.78 lakh, and the average package is 19.49 lakh as on date for the ongoing phase-1 placements. The company Blend 360 has released the highest number of offers.



