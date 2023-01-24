IIT Hyderabad offers BTech programme in Industrial Chemistry: Check admission, course structure and key details



The IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Hyderabad 2022 introduced a new BTech programme in Industrial Chemistry. The programme aims to prepare students with adequate knowledge in both chemistry and technology-related issues, for both academic and industrial purposes.

The course will also provide students with practical training in basic science and engineering.

Similarly, IIT BHU (Varanasi) offers a five-year integrated dual degree in Industrial Chemistry programme.

This is the right course for all those students who want to study the applications of science and engineering together, according to a report published by The Indian Express.

ALSO READ | AICTE adopts creative common licence to make study material accessible overseas

Here is a breakdown of the course structure:

BTech in Industrial Chemistry: Course structure and seat matrix

This course is a four-year undergraduate programme which is divided into 8 semesters. The programme covers important topics such as green chemistry, materials for energy and environment, paints and polymers, drug design and development, food technology, nanochemistry, machine learning, and computer simulations.

Other than this, all students will be taught approximately seven to eight subjects each semester and will have to opt for an industrial internship in their sixth semester.

Notably, IIT Hyderabad offers 15 seats for this particular course.

BTech in Industrial Chemistry: Eligibility

In order to get a seat in this particular course, students are required to pass the IIT-JEE (Join Entrance Exam) Advanced as well as Class 12 (or equivalent) from a recognised state or central board.

BTech in Industrial Chemistry: Course Fees

Tuition fees for General, EWS and OBC category applicants are 1 lakh per semester. Whereas, all those students who belong to SC/ST or the physically handicapped category are totally exempted from the tuition fees.

Apart from the fees, there are additional charges which come along with tuition fees, this includes welfare funds, hostel and mess fees.

BTech in Industrial Chemistry: Career prospects

After completing the course, students will have options in various industries, such as oil and petrochemical energy, science and technology, paints and polymer, defence laboratories, pharmaceutical and drug designing, data analytics, IT and chem-informatics.

ALSO READ | IIT campus will come up in South Goa, says CM Pramod Sawant