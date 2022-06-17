IIT Hyderabad in collaboration with LVPEI launches MTech programme in ophthalmic engineering

Centre for Interdisciplinary Program (CIP), IIT Hyderabad, in collaboration (IITH) with the L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), has announced plans to launch a blended Master of Technology (MTech) programme in Ophthalmic Engineering from academic year 2022-23. The collaboration aims to bridge the gap between clinicians and the medical practitioner working in Eye care with qualified technologists from related engineering streams.

The course is designed for medical school graduates, ophthalmologists, optometrists, and engineers interested in advancing their careers in areas of technology-enabled eye care and vision science. The programme requires the students to complete 52 credits across two years, consisting of 2 semesters in the first year with 14 credits/semester.

In these two semesters, the program also requires students to complete mandatory courses in communication skills and industry lecture series in the first two semesters, enabling them to become effective communicators and establish contacts with industry leaders.

The coursework has both theory and labs and will be taken by the leading academicians from both IITH and LVPEI teams. The third and fourth semesters require the completion of 24 credits (12 credits in each semester) by undertaking a project under the supervision of both the IITH and LVPEI teams in collaboration with the industry partners.

