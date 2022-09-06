IIT Hyderabad partners with Beyond Next Ventures India to boost entrepreneurship

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) and Beyond Next Ventures India Private Limited (BNVI), Bangalore, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, have announced collaborations to extend academia and industry cooperation.

According to an official statement, the IITH-BNVI collaboration aims to usher in a new wave of innovations at IITH by investing and mentoring entrepreneurial ideas emerging from the IITH start-up community to go beyond bravely from ideas to markets.

“The MoU between IITH and BNVI is an iconic achievement to prove that the Indo-Japan collaboration has entered its next stage. The collaborations between the two countries are broader and more diverse, where startups and their ecosystems are the emerging key factors. I strongly support BNVI’s philosophy about Open Innovation to foster social innovation from early-stage technologies in laboratories,” B S Murty, director, IITH said.

He further added that such a philosophy is very important to utilise the academic research outcomes better and more for solving the real-world problems in both countries and even beyond.

“IIT Hyderabad has a strong and broad startup ecosystem, including multiple incubation centres, entrepreneurship curriculums, and student organisations. The collaboration with BNVI will further increase the thrust of the startup ecosystem. Development and networking of Human resources are also important aspects of sustaining Open Innovation. IIT Hyderabad students will have more exposure to entrepreneurship experts from and through BNVI,” Kotaro Kataoka, associate faculty, IITH, said.

“The DNA of BNV in Japan is in nurturing ideas and talent at the high-end research and lab levels and converting them into successful ventures. We look forward to partnering with existing initiatives of IITH and supporting them from a Japanese Venture Capital Perspective and bringing some of our best learnings from Japan to contribute further as well as give the students opportunities in the Indo-Japan Open Innovation Corridor,” Tsuyoshi Ito, CEO, BNVI, said.

