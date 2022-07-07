IIT Hyderabad collaborates with NHAI to develop technologies for highway infrastructure building

IIT Hyderabad (IITH) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India to establish a ‘Transportation Research and Innovation Hub (TRI HUB), a Centre of Excellence at IIT Hyderabad to work on technologies for National Highways in India.

“The HUB will complement the recently inaugurated test bed for the ‘Technology Innovation Hub for Autonomous Navigation and Data Acquisition Systems (TiHAN)’ at the institute,” BS Murty, director, IITH, said.

“We are resolute in achieving the project deliverables in time and demonstrating new technologies and methodologies to build smart and sustainable National Highways,” Sireesh Saride, professor, civil engineering, chair, TRI HUB, said.

He further added that the new methodologies, including geosynthetics, reclaimed materials, glass fibre reinforced polymer (GFRP), rebars for bridges and pavements, and retrofitting strategies for ageing bridges are going to provide long-lasting and sustainable highway infrastructure for smart Indian Highways.

