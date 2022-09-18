IITH launches BTech in electrical engineering on IC Design and Technology for IIT Aspirants

IIT Hyderabad’s Department of Electrical Engineering, in line with India’s Semiconductor Mission to promote talents from Chip to Startups, has launched four years BTech in electrical engineering with a focus on Integrated Circuit (IC) Design and Technology, an official statement said. According to it, the programme aims to provide ‘IC Design and Manufacturing’ specialists trained in the concepts and techniques of Fabless Chip Design and manufacturing, contributing significantly towards making India a Semiconductor Nation.

Furthermore, the programme intends to provide summer and semester-long industry internships to students to adapt to the market’s demand, ot said. “The students will benefit from the academic acumen of IITH’s Faculty and Practical Expertise in the global industry and academic institutes in the field of IC Design and manufacturing,” it said.

“The Bachelor of Electrical Engineering Course with specialisation in IC Design and Technology of IIT Hyderabad is being initiated just at the right time. The course curriculum focusing on creating industry-ready design designers at the undergraduate level is a welcome move to make India a global talent hub in the ssemiconductor design area,” Sunita Verma, Scientist ‘G’ and Group Coordinator (R&D in Electronics and IT), Meity, said.

“Engineering institutes should strive to generate industry-ready human resources. With India moving fast into the semiconductor manufacturing space, it is essential for us to generate competent human resources in this field. One such step from IITH is the BTech in Electrical Engineering with insight into IC Design and Technology. It is in line with India’s mission to not only become a global player but a leader in semiconductor design and product development,” B S Murty, director, IITH, said.

“Tape out of chip design and hands-on training in semiconductor fabrication labs are the major USPs of this program. Strong practical exposure with summer and semester-long industry training is an additional merit of this course,” Shiv Govind Singh, head, department of electrical engineering, said.

