IIT Hyderabad announces certificate program on Future Wireless Communication

IIT Hyderabad (IITH) has announced 12-month certificate program on “Future Wireless Communications” that will commence on August 1, 2022. IITH claims to be one of the first organisations in India to have successfully developed and commercialized 5G technology, including an NB-IoT chipset.

“It is imperative that the wealth of knowledge created in the IITH 5G research program be shared with as many fresh graduates in the country as possible in the shortest possible time. This certificate program will help address the acute shortage of workforce in this domain by training at least 500 engineers per year,” professor B S Murty, director, IITH, said.

The last date to apply is July 10, 2022.

“Diploma, BSc, BTech graduates/ final year students or with an equivalent degree in any branch of science or engineering are eligible for this program. The course is divided into four modules with an option to exit after any module with a certificate. Selected candidates will be awarded a scholarship of Rs 25,000 per month till the program ends. The scholarship will be accompanied by up to 50 pre-placement offers and 200 research and development project staff positions in the IITH 6G research project,” GVV Sharma, program coordinator said while stating a brief about the program.

