IIT Hyderabad and Kathmandu University launch Joint Doctoral Programme

In a bid towards internationalisation of education, IIT Hyderabad (IITH) and Kathmandu University (KU) have announced to offer Joint Doctoral Programme (JDP) at the PhD level in all areas of research. Under this JDP programme, bright and motivated students from India and Nepal will have the opportunity to work on frontier areas of science, technology and design, and medical innovations.

The students admitted to the JDP at KU will have an opportunity to spend up to one year at IITH, supported by an IITH scholarship during their stay at IITH and vice versa. This association is aimed at developing successful academic and research collaborations in the areas of common interest and complementary capabilities. It seeks to harness the synergy at both institutions to propel excellent research.

Further, IITH will host 10 BTech students from KU in the final year (4th year) from the August 2023 cycle with an aim to provide much-needed research exposure among undergraduate students. IITH also agreed to host undergraduate students from KU for a short research internship.

To take the mutual academic and research collaboration to newer heights, both Institutes also agreed to exchange their faculty to work collaboratively on the grand challenges which are common to both countries. Both Institutes agreed to further foster their ongoing collaboration, especially in the area of Medical Technology, Yoga and Heritage Science.

“There are lots of opportunities for both the Institutes KU and IITH to work jointly to promote faculty exchanges, joint research programmes, and international internships. Together we can do much more for us. Let’s march together to become Vishwaguru,” Bhola Thapa, vice-chancellor, KU, said.

Furthermore, enumerating the programme’s merits with KU, B. S. Murty, director, IITH, said, “The Joint Doctoral Programme with Deakin and SUT Australia and NTHU Taiwan highlight IITH’s commitment to global collaboration and academic excellence. Signing the JDP MoU with KU, Nepal showcases the potential for fostering regional development and empowering students as catalysts of positive change as we collaboratively Invent and Innovate in Technology for Humanity for which IITH stands for.”