IIT Guwahati to organise NERC-2022 to boost industry and academic collaboration

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is to host the first edition of North-Eastern Research Conclave (NERC-2022) to boost collaboration between industry and academics in the region. The conclave will be conducted between May 20-22, 2022 in collaboration with the science, technology and climate change department and the department of education, Government of Assam at the IIT Guwahati campus.

According to IIT Guwahati, the objective of NERC-2022 includes creating a common interface for collaboration and showcase R and D activities through exhibitions, development of local indigenous technologies and innovations, and helping the country to achieve sustainable development goals.

According to the institution, the conclave aims to host around 3,000 eminent personalities from various sectors such as industry, academia, start-ups, research councils, PSUs, laboratories and technical institutes including schools and colleges of north eastern region.

“Focus of this conclave is primarily to strengthen R and D hand holding among all the stakeholders of northeast India and to benefit the local people of the region through research, innovation and startup,” TG Sitharam, professor, director, IIT Guwahati said.

NERC 2022 will also include the third edition of Assam Biotech Conclave 2022, informed the institution. It also claims to bring together the biotech entrepreneurs, industry leaders, researchers, academicians, government representatives, policy makers, innovators and investors together on one platform to explore the possibilities of biotechnology in north east India.

