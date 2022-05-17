IIT Guwahati partners with Mehta Family Foundation to launch School of Health Sciences and Technology

It will offer Master’s and PhD programmes in Health Sciences and Technology and boost cutting-edge research in therapeutics, diagnostics, stem cells, public health, and health data analytics

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mehta Family Foundation (MFF), Houston, Texas, USA, to establish the ‘Jyoti and Bhupat Mehta School of Health Sciences and Technology.’ The school aims to commence academic activities during the current academic year.

The MoU was virtually signed on 14th May 2022. Present in the event were Ajay K. Sood, professor, principal scientific adviser to the Government of India, Rajiv I. Modi, chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Guwahati, and chairman and managing director, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Rahul Mehta, CEO, Mehta Family Foundation, Ananth Grama, Rajiv K. Gupta, Shankar Subramaniam, T. G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, S. K. Kakoty, Deputy Director, IIT Guwahati, and other deans and faculty members of IIT Guwahati.

“The School will also bring in the budding academic leaders in the closest proximity of world-class educationists, scientists, physicians, technologists, and entrepreneurs, which may catalyse high-impact research, diminish expensive biomedical imports, and engender an academic curriculum that substantiates the vision of a sustainable society,” Sood said.

According to the IIT, the multi-disciplinary programme on Health Sciences and Technology at IIT Guwahati has been designed based on National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.The new programme aims to provide training in both theoretical and practical perspectives to students.

“The impact of such translational education and research is rather far-reaching since they will not only fulfil the demands of having sufficiently qualified postgraduates in the service of the nation but also catalyse the research output matching the global standards,” Sitharam said.

