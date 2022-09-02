IIT Guwahati partners with Karkinos Healthcare to establish Centre for Advanced Research

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Karkinos Healthcare Private Limited (KHPL) for research collaboration on cancer diagnostics on the occasion of its 29th foundation day on September 1. Under the agreement, a Centre of Advanced Research on diagnostics in cancer (C-CARD), will be set up at IIT Guwahati.

According to the official statement, the centre will be equipped and operated by KHPL at the IIT Guwahati premises for its establishment. The primary aim of this centre is to work on research related to advanced and affordable diagnostics solutions for non-communicable diseases, primarily cancer for the patients from across the nation.

The MoU was signed between T.G. Sitharam, director, IIT Guwahati and R Venkataramanan, chief executive officer, Karkinos Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

“IIT Guwahati aspires to strengthen its research and development arsenal and there is no better way to highlight the same in establishing C-CARD by KHPL, in the heart of our institute. In near future, we envision to extend this Centre of Excellence with the activities of Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute – the upcoming multi-specialty hospital at IIT Guwahati to inculcate next generation scientific and technological innovations in the area of healthcare,” T.G. Sitharam, said.

The statement mentioned that as a part of the MoU both the signing authorities will collaborate on following initiatives:

A large-scale oncodiagnostic services in conjunction with Assam Cancer Care Hospitals across the state to prepare a comprehensive cancer atlas for North-East.

Establishment of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) facilities to identify the India specific hereditary origin of this giant killer.

Capability development on high end data analytics using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) techniques.

High quality informatics for research and development through comprehensive genomic landscape identification.

Capacity development through academic collaboration on clinical excellence. and partnerships with biotech and pharma majors.

Furthermore, as a part of this initiative, in the near future, IIT Guwahati and KHPL will also collaborate on research projects related to Molecular Biology, Cell Biology, Genomics, Proteomics, Diagnostics, Therapeutics, Bioinformatics, Data Science, Entrepreneurship Development and other multi-disciplinary and translational areas.

