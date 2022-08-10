IIT Guwahati partners with AICTE to provide solutions to North-East India

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has announced plans to partner with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to develop solutions to problems of accessing water, electricity and internet for the AICTE-affiliated technical institutions in North-East India.

According to the official statement, IIT Guwahati and AICTE will work towards capacity-building in these institutions to promote research and development and prioritise in enhancing quality of education in remote regions of North-East India.

“Due to hilly terrain, most institutions in the North-East region are located in remote places where the supply of adequate power and safe drinking water are a challenge. The project includes solar energy installation depending upon the requirements of the institutes and installation or upgrading of facilities for safe drinking water with RO or iron remover,” the statement added.

The steering committee for the project includes Sharad B Gokhale, head, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Guwahati, Gopal Das, head, Department of Chemistry, IIT Guwahati, Santosh Kumar Dwivedy, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Guwahati and Chandan Mahanta, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Guwahati.

Furthermore, the statement added that phase-1 project is scheduled to be completed in August 2022, while phase-2 of the project has just been initiated and will cover 33 new institutions where internet connectivity would be provided in addition to solar and water facilities.

“The institute is continuously thriving to forge closer network with institutes in this region for providing knowledge based support, skill development and technical expertise to improve the overall quality of education and supporting infrastructure in a sustainable manner.” T G Sitharam, director, IIT Guwahati said.

“During the first phase of this project, 27 institutions received funding of Rs. 5.4 crore for installation of solar power plants and 16 institutions received funding of Rs. 1.92 crore for water treatment facilities. With the implementation of the phase-I project several concerns of these institutions related to power and water infrastructure were addressed,” the statement further added.

