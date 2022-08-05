IIT Guwahati opens complete offline classes, aims to bring 8,700 students by November 2022

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has completely resumed classes in physical mode with the July 2022-23 semester being conducted entirely offline from the beginning. “More than 7,400 students have attended classes in classrooms with the batch admitted during the pandemic attending full-semester classes in person for the first time,” IIT Guwahati said in an official statement.

According to an official statement, the current strength of students on campus stands at 2279 male and 558 female undergraduate students, 1752 male and 392 female postgraduate students and 1689 male and 804 female PhD students on the campus. “Overall, around 24% of the students are female,” it further added.

“The campus is filled with zeal and enthusiasm again with the presence of students all across and the environment is full of life now. This will facilitate more intellectual interaction among the community and overall also benefit everyone, including the population that was dependent for their livelihoods on the IITG campus,” TG Sitharam, director, IIT Guwahati, said.

According to IIT Guwahati, the institution has started new academic courses from July 2022 including MTech in Bioengineering from the department of biosciences and bioengineering, MTech in Biomedical Science and Engineering from the Jyoti and Bhupat Mehta School of Health Science and Technology, MDes in Electronic Product Design from the Department of Design, MDes in Electronic Packaging and Design from the Department of Design, MS (R) in Polymer Science and Technology from the Centre for Sustainable Polymers, MBA from the School of Business, MA in Liberal Arts from the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, BTech programme in Energy Science and Engineering from the School of Energy Science and Engineering will commence in November 2022.

Furthermore it added that IIT Guwahati will have over 8,700 students on the campus by November 2022 with an estimated 1,000 BTech freshers enrolling in this Institute of National Importance.

Also Read: IIT Madras partners with National Institute of Siddha on research and clinical studies

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn