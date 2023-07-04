IIT Guwahati launches online Bachelor of Science (Honours) Degree in Data Science and AI on Coursera.

IIT Guwahati is set to launch an online Bachelor of Science (Hons) Degree Programme in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the online learning platform, Coursera. The online degree programme aims to equip learners with the necessary skills for rapidly growing careers in the fields of data science and AI. In line with the National Education Policy 2020, which prioritises training and preparing professionals in emerging fields like machine learning, AI and big data analysis, IIT Guwahati’s online degree programme seeks to enhance the employability of young individuals. The NEP 2020 also emphasises the need to increase the Gross Enrollment Ratio in higher education. Applications for the BSc (Honours) in Data Science and AI programme open on July 19, 2023, and classes are scheduled to start in October 2023, according to an official release.

“AI is transforming the world, and we need professionals who can harness this technology. With multiple pathways to admissions, more students can apply and take hold of their futures,” Marni Baker Stein, chief content officer, Coursera, said.

IIT Guwahati is opening up access to the completely online degree programme through multiple admissions pathways. Anyone after grade 12th or its equivalent, with mathematics as a compulsory subject, can apply. Those eligible and registered for JEE Advanced (in any year) will get direct admission, while those without can complete an online course and gain entry based on their performance. The degree rewards learning throughout with multiple exit options. Learners can exit the program by converting their credits into a certificate, diploma, degree, and, ultimately, an honour’s degree, the release mentioned.

Graduates can pursue more than 4,00,000 open roles in India, including AI engineer, data engineer, ML engineer, and data analyst. Students receive job placement support from IIT Guwahati and access to Coursera’s skill-based recruitment platform, Coursera Hiring Solutions. IIT Guwahati graduates have secured positions at leading companies, including Google, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, L&T, and Intel, it added.

“This programme aims to teach students the digital skills they need to thrive in the modern workforce. They graduate knowing how to implement the latest AI and data science techniques in any field, setting them up for success in their careers,” Parameswar K. Iyer, officiating director, IIT Guwahati, said.