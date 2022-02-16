IIT Guwahati launches MA in Liberal Arts, promoting multidisciplinary aspects of higher education

The programme is designed to be aligned with NEP2020 and aims to offer cross-disciplinary and multidisciplinary training to students.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is launching a Master’s programme in Liberal Arts, that will be offered by the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences from the academic year 2022-2023. The first batch will comprise 30 students and will be admitted from July 2022 semester based on specific admission criteria to be announced soon.

The courses have been designed keeping in mind the latest developments in academia such as thinking across disciplines and including Liberal Arts philosophy in enhancing life skills with an aim to offer cross-disciplinary and multidisciplinary training to students and hone their ability to think critically and creatively about social, political, and aesthetic issues that concern our world today. The range of courses comprising cores and electives is focused towards the orientation of Liberal Arts concepts like geo- spatial analytics, digital humanities, international relations, and diplomacy, study of vernacular literature and languages, area studies, etc.

The programme will consist of self-learning projects in each semester and will inculcate leadership qualities in students to make them front runners and policymakers of the future. It is designed to be aligned with NEP2020 and will offer interested learners with opportunities to engage with digital technology and methodology while thinking critically about technological paradigms and applying digital tools in humanities research in praxis-based projects.

The institute claims that with this course training, the students will learn to make informed judgments and choices, while also being aware of their ethical implications. The course will also help students to be creative in the skill sets they acquire and to address real-life problems.

The course on Master’s in Liberal Arts programme will be crucial in securing a place for the institute in the liberal arts higher education map.