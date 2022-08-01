IIT Guwahati launches ICMR-DHR Centre of Excellence for biomedical device for rural population

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has established the ICMR-DHR Centre of Excellence for biomedical device and diagnostics innovation and commercialization to cater the technological needs of rural India. The centre focuses on healthcare delivery to the last-mile population.

The Centre of Excellence is presently situated at the Centre of Nanotechnology and Jyoti and Bhupat Mehta School of Health Sciences and Technology of IIT Guwahati.

According to an official statement, the multidisciplinary initiative is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 of Government of India wherein professors, researchers, entrepreneurs, doctors, and students from multiple departments join hands to inculcate research and innovation in the domain of healthcare innovation.

The initiative has been led by the departments of chemistry, chemical engineering, biosciences and bioengineering, electronics and electrical engineering, and design and mathematics, among others, the institution stated.

“The centre aims to work towards realising the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that all IITs be involved in helping the nation in terms of achieving the goals of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in the domain of healthcare technology development,” TG Sitharam, director, IIT Guwahati, said.

The statement further added that the key objectives of the ICMR mission secretariat at IIT Guwahati aims to detect biomarkers using microfluidic and semiconductor nanobiosensors to detect various non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as chronic kidney disorder, post diabetic complications, liver or pancreatic malfunctions, cardiac illnesses, and urinary tract, develop three indigenous products in the domain of healthcare that can be commercially successful in the near future, and innovate indigenous alternatives to healthcare devices (such as auto-analysers and semi-auto analysers) imported from other countries under the Government of India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.

