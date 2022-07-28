IIT-Guwahati enrolls 29 international students for higher studies to boost foreign admission

In a bid to attract foreign students for higher studies at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, the authorities have enrolled at least twenty nine students from nine countries, an official release stated.

“With rapid internationalisation of the education sector, IIT Guwahati shall gain a strong foothold across higher education institutes worldwide and can play an active role in mitigating challenges associated with global issues,” professor TG Sitharam, director, IIT Guwahati said.

The statement further added that the premier institute presently has foreign students enrolled from the United Kingdom (UK), Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Syria, Ethiopia, Sudan, Cameroon, and Seychelles, according to the IIT-Guwahati statement. The institute has invited more foreign national students for admission in courses across all disciplines which includes engineering, sciences, humanities and social sciences, design, healthcare and medicine, management and interdisciplinary areas.

“Students, on the other hand, will gain by obtaining the quality education that we offer here and get an opportunity to pursue research in a world-class environment,” Sitharam added. The director further highlighted the institute’s vision to become a global educational centre of excellence.

IIT-Guwahati currently is a part of six foreign exchange programmes which includes a joint academic initiative (M Tech) in food science and technology with GIFU University of Japan as the partner, and a joint PhD project in bioinformatics with Heidelberg University of Germany, according to the official statement.

Other joint academic initiatives include the Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering (BSBE) collaborative PhD programme with the Curtin University of Australia in civil engineering, PhD project with National Institute of Material Science (NIMS), Japan and joint PhD supervision programme with Shantou University of China, and a joint PhD initiative with GIFU University in Mechanical Engineering, the statement states.

“The institute looks to improve the number of foreign students by taking specific steps, including exchange programmes related to research, course and projects,” professor Mihir Kumar Purkait, dean – alumni and external relations, IIT-Guwahati said.

According to the statement, IIT-Guwahati has been placed at 384 position by the QS World University Rankings 2023 and has gained a rank of 37 globally in the “research citations per faculty.

With inputs from PTI.

