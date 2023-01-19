IIT Guwahati partners with Industry Partners to foster drone technology in Northeast India

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has partnered with M/S Assam Electronics Development Corporation Limited (AMTRON), and M/S RC Hobbytech Solutions Private Limited (RCH), on January 18, 2023, to work together on strengthening and expanding drone based training, research and development, an official statement said. Furthermore, it aims at varied sectors such as agriculture, disaster management, wildlife conservation and health care, among others.

Under the collaboration, The Commercial Drone Flying School will offer commercial drone flying fresher courses and other related advisory and consultancy services at IIT Guwahati campus.

The MoU was signed between Parameswar K Iyer, officiating director, IIT Guwahati, and S Sundar, IFS – managing director, AMTRON, and Biswajit Dey, co-founder – RC Hobbytech Solutions Private Limited.

“The three organisations will work in tandem to actively engage in the research and development activities and the esteemed members of IIT Guwahati Drone Centre and Technology Incubation Hub will be integral parts in this endeavor for the greater good of the region,” Iyer said.