IIT Guwahati collaborates with ASSTC to train its officers using drones and emerging technologies

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has collaborated with Assam Survey and Settlement Training Centre (ASSTC) to promote the training of ASSTC officers. Within the framework of this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ASSTC, IIT Guwahati would impart training to the government administrative and technical staff in survey and settlement as well as to private candidates.

The duration of course work (both practical and theory) would be of one week for Recorder’s Certificate Class Course (RCCC) and four days for officer’s class including one examination or submission of project report or presentation at the end of the session conducted by IIT Guwahati.

IIT Guwahati would conduct courses related to drone operation, training, maintenance, data collection, application in various sectors, theory classes on modern land management, research and projects by leveraging their respective expertise in this area. The training on drone technology will be imparted to all levels of officers and it is a unique step to integrate knowledge-based technological advancement as part of the training curriculum for state officials.

An MoU was signed between the two institutions in the presence of Shri Jogen Mohan, State Minister Revenue and Disaster Management, Shantanu Gotmare, IAS, director of land records and surveys, Assam, professor T G Sitharam, director, IIT Guwahati, Pankaj Chakravarti, principal, ASSTC and joint director Assam survey and other officials from ASSTC and faculty from IIT Guwahati.

“IIT Guwahati specifically recognises this futuristic step and we look forward to technology-based networking, and academic training programs both on campus as well as on-site and support other technology-based initiatives for the socio-economic benefit of the state and the region. I am very glad that today we will be able to initiate the academic courses related to this drone technology to ASSTC and in the near future we hope to make a more positive contribution to the state and extend this technology to various other sectors,” Sitharam said.

Both ASSTC and IIT Guwahati would work closely to collaborate and co-operate with each other to support the needs of ASSTC Government of Assam officers and select manpower, as mentors, trainees, and skill development and upskilling.

