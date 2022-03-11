IIT Guwahati and IDT ONGC signs technology licensing agreement with Softdrill Solutions

The system aims to reduce the non-productive time during exploration and drilling projects in the oil and gas industry.

IIT Guwahati’s researchers have developed a novel Decision Support System for oil and gas drilling under a collaborative R and D project funded by the Institute of Drilling Technology, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited. The system aims to reduce the non-productive time during exploration and drilling projects in the oil and gas industry. It is based on the application of AI/ML and hybrid model-based diagnostics and data analytics algorithms. The research team is led by professor Senthilmurugan Subbiah, chemical engineering department, IIT Guwahati.

The team has demonstrated a real-time well drilling monitoring and Decision Support System tool, which will make use of existing data to enable real-time multi-objective optimization (MOO) of drilling parameters and operators choosing a feasible and optimal solution.

Under this project, energy and carbon audit methods for drilling operation to benchmark rig performance have also been developed. In addition, the team has also developed optimal preventive maintenance schedules for drilling units using AI/ML techniques for making complicated decisions.

Venkateswaran G, HOI IDT-ONGC mentioned that the project Decision Support System for Drilling Operations that led to this new TLA was initially funded by IDT-ONGC as a part of the ‘Make in India’ campaign.

The researchers have filed an application for an Indian patent protecting the novelty and utility of the innovations from this project.

