IIT Guwahati and Assam government collaborates to augment the development of the region

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati and Government of Assam have collaborated, to prepare the future course of action related to the development of the region. The focused areas for the discussion includes opening of mining department at IIT Guwahati and ways to advance tea technology.

The government delegation was led by K K Dwivedi, IAS, principal secretary to the Government of Assam, Industries Commerce & Public Enterprises Department and comprised of officials from various departments such as Mines and Minerals, Industry, Commerce, Public Enterprises, and Transport (includes inland waterways) and the team from IIT Guwahati was led by professor T G Sitharam, Director IIT Guwahati.

Dwivedi highlighted the importance of setting up the school of mines at IIT Guwahati and centres of excellence in areas of inland waterways, promoting Assamese traditional jewelry making, innovation in the tea sector, skill training leading to startups and adopting newer technology for enhancing road safety.

While Sitharam said, “As per the request of the state government, IIT Guwahati will contribute mainly in the areas focusing in the exploration of mines and minerals, commerce and entrepreneurship development, involvement of drones in various sectors, transport sector – inland water transport, water buses, road safety, aspects related to skill development in multiple upcoming sectors and establishing various centres of excellence & state of the art laboratories at the institute”.

Moreover, the government of Assam has sought IIT Guwahati’s collaboration and support in the proposed plan to set up Assam Skill University. Under the purview of the engineering department, a research and development facility is proposed to be accommodated in multiple aspects to look after inland water transport (marine engine design, designing of vessels, and its repairing and servicing hub).

