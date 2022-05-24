IIT Gandhinagar to host Camp Inspire for school children on alternative passions and career choices

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar Curiosity Lab has announced plans to host ‘Camp Inspire’, an online camp for school students of classes 8 to 12 besides teachers, parents, and scholars of education to inspire, encourage exploration and build curiosity. The camp is scheduled to take place from June 3 to June 4, 2022.

The sessions aim to introduce students to the stories of people who have taken up new and exciting professions and succeeded. The idea is to enable students to learn that inspiration can strike from anywhere.

Through Camp Inspire, IIT Gandhinagar aims to bring together individuals who took unique paths and chose to follow their passions despite many obstacles. Curiosity Lab conducts scientific research to understand how to improve curiosity among students while learning. The Curiosity Camps are a Curiosity lab outreach initiative to increase interest and make learning fun.

“Curiosity Camps offer an opportunity for students, teachers, and parents to witness stories of inspiring individuals that may encourage them to follow their passions and make a positive change in society,” Jaison A Manjaly, principal investigator, Curiosity Lab, IIT Gandhinagar, said.

According to the institution, the camp will conclude with a filmmaking workshop and competition. The workshop titled “Stories through visuals: The art of filmmaking” by Keerthi Raj B S will go over storytelling fundamentals and how to use available resources to tell engaging audio-visual stories. Following the workshop, participants will submit their film to Camp Inspire 2022 for a chance to win exciting prizes. Three films from school students are eligible to receive cash awards worth Rs. 10,000.

