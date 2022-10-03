IIT Gandhinagar collaborates with ScooNews to conduct S.T.E.A.M. Yatra for schools

Center for Creative Learning, IIT Gandhinagar in collaboration with education media platform ‘ScooNews’ have announced its nationwide tour of schools, S.T.E.A.M. Yatra focused on training over one lakh students in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM).

According to the official statement, teams of CCL and ScooNews will travel together to various cities and conduct one-day workshops with students and teachers under the S.T.E.A.M. Yatra. The training curriculum prepared by Center of Creative Learning for the Yatra will include students from grade six till grade 12th. The initiative aims to reach and impact 250-400 schools and one lakh students across India in the next one year.

The statement said S.T.E.A.M. Yatra will provide hands-on ways for students and teachers to connect mundane everyday learning topics to the real world. The workshop aims to improve the basic conceptual understanding and critical thinking of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math. The Yatra is designed to nurture children’s inner creative thinking and to help them explore, innovate, and take risks.

“The most important need of the hour is to make education engaging and inspiring and in that regard one of the best tools are Toys and Games which helps in integrating STEM and ART. We will travel across the country to spread the message and bring back the gleam in the eyes of our children,” Professor Manish Jain, CCL-IIT Gandhinagar, said.

Further, the statement mentioned that CCL- IIT Gandhinagar will travel to 10 cities and 10000 students in the first phase of the pilot by the end of this year. “A mega gathering of all students and teachers in the iconic open-air auditorium at IIT Gandhinagar is a dream that we together should aim at achieving,” Ravi Santlani, CEO, ScooNews, said.

