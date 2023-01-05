IIT Gandhinagar calls for applications to PG programmes in Cognitive Science

Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) calls for applications to postgraduate programmes in Cognitive Science and Society and Culture for the academic year starting from July 2023, as per an official release.

As per the statement, Master of Science (MSc) in Cognitive Science and Master of Arts (MA) in Society and Culture are interdisciplinary in nature and equip students for a variety of roles in various interdisciplinary fields.

Students with bachelor’s degrees in any discipline can apply for these courses. The last day for application is January 25, 2023.

“The potential of interdisciplinary knowledge and skills is enormous in our times that lead us to new ways of thinking and finding a solution to a problem,” Jaison A Manjaly, head, Discipline of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Gandhinagar, said.