IIT Delhi trains teachers for CSC Bal Vidyalayas to upskill in technology

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-D) has started training the teachers of Common Service Centres’ Bal Vidyalaya with the aim to upskill them in the technology to make teaching fun and impacting for the students.

“Across the globe, curricular and pedagogical attempts are underway to prepare children for the 21st century with relevant contemporary skills. India has also made its move through the new National Education Policy (NEP),” Jyoti Kumar, professor, Department of Design, IIT Delhi, said.

“However, there is much effort needed to implement the core philosophies of universal value-based contemporary education at the ground level as detailed in NEP,” she noted.

A training workshop “Design Thinking for ICT enabled Bal Vidyalayas in rural India” was organised on the IIT-Delhi campus. A team at IIT Delhi has also developed Augmented Reality (AR)-based content as per the learning outcomes outlined by the NCERT.

CSC Bal Vidyalayas, a government of India initiative, were started in 2020 in the middle of the COVID pandemic, to bridge the digital divide for the poor and underprivileged primary school children from rural India.



