IIT Delhi to establish two new centres, ‘innovation park’; aims to solve contemporary issues

The innovation science park will work and contribute majorly for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). (File photo)

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D) will set up two new centres of research and an innovation science park in its campus in the national capital. According to a Hindustan Times report, the Centre for Electric Vehicles and the Centre for Cyber Physical System and the innovation park will come next year. Both the centres will be supported by public and private industries.

The two centres were announced on Friday by the Director of the Institute, V Ramgopal Rao. He said that the two centres will focus on solving contemporary issues of society. Rao also said that electric vehicles can play a crucial role in pollution control, but unavailability and inefficiency hindrance its use. The centre will work on issues ranging from bringing down their cost, reducing the charging time to improving the battery capacity.

The other centre, ‘Centre for Cyber Physical System’, to solve issues with the help of information technology. “The centre will focus on connecting systems to internet that can provide data on which we can make accurate decisions to solve day-to-day problems. For example, to improve the productivity in agriculture, farmers should have the accurate information on how much water to put, exact soil moisture and what nutrient or fertilizer to use. And, to access that information we will need to deploy sensors that can collect the data and help the farmers to take intelligent decisions,” Rao was quoted as saying.

The innovation science park will work and contribute majorly for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

DRDO is a network of more than 50 laboratories which are deeply engaged in developing defence technologies covering various disciplines, like aeronautics, armaments, electronics, combat vehicles etc and comes under the domain of Union Ministry of Defence.

IIT Delhi was declared as an Institute of Eminence by the Union Human Resource Development Ministry in July this year. Besides IIT Delhi, five other institutes including IIT Bombay have been put in this special category.