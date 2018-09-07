IIT Delhi students bag James Dyson Award, lucrative prize money; here is what they designed

The winners have been identified as Amit Kumar and Rituparna Guha. (Express)

Two students from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi recently won the James Dyson Award from India along with a lucrative prize money worth Rs 1.70 lakh for designing convenient medical equipment. The winners have been identified as Amit Kumar and Rituparna Guha in an Indian Express report. The two students have designed a wheelchair that helps in conveniently shifting the user to another medium. The wheelchair has been named Samarth and it helps in drastically reducing the efforts of a caregiver while handling patients, especially while transferring them from a wheelchair to another place or medium.

According to a press release, the two Indian winners decided to work on the specific project after realising the lack of an effective solution which can prove to be helpful while efficiently shifting the patient to and from wheelchairs. They interacted with several mobility impaired patients at the Cheshire Home for Disability and finally selected the project. They also identified that in India, there are a number of people who are suffering from paraplegia and the problem of being shifted o one place to another keeps haunting them. They worked on this project with the aim to make patients more self-sufficient.

Rituparna and Amit while talking about the project said, “Many sleepless nights at the design studio, repeated visits to the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, Cheshire Home for Disability and rounds between wholesale markets, numerous prototypes and lots and lots of feedback brought us to what we call Samarth. We have nurtured this because we saw potential in it to reduce the pain and inconvenience caused a lot many suffering people in India.” They further talked about the next step for their project and said that the “designing the innovation for manufacturers” will be it.

According to reports, the James Dyson award is given to the winner of an international design competition that is led by a British entrepreneur. The international winner for this same will be selected from a group of hundred applications across the world later this year. A student from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur had won the award in the country last year designing efficient stretcher that transfers patient without any pain.